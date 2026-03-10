AFP
'Unbelievable' Michael Olise hailed as Bundesliga's best signing in 10 years as ex-star says Bayern hero 'does everything right'
Kramer praises unbelievable transfer value
Speaking to Amazon Prime on the night of Bayern Munich’s away first-leg tie against Atalanta in the Champions League round of 16, Kramer offered the highest possible praise for Olise. The former midfielder explained his bold stance: "He is for me even perhaps the best transfer of the Bundesliga of the last 10 years."
Following his move from Crystal Palace for €53 million in July 2024, the attacker has transformed the frontline for Vincent Kompany's side. Kramer stood by his claim regarding the hefty fee: “I know, we always talk about large sums. But still: price-performance, what this player gives a team - that is unbelievable.”
- Getty Images
A tactical masterclass on the wing
It is not just raw numbers that have caught the eye, but the sophisticated nature of the Frenchman's play that allows Bayern to dominate under intense pressure. Kramer highlighted his unique ability to retain possession and find solutions in tight spaces, a trait rarely seen in traditional wingers who often rely solely on pace.
The pundit noted that the 24-year-old rarely makes a wrong decision, remarking: “He does everything right. He knows when where the ball belongs. Even if he is pressed high, with his back to the goal, which wingers usually can never do that well, he dissolves everything.”
Record-breaking statistical output in Europe
The statistics certainly back up the analyst's lofty claims, as the forward has maintained a staggering level of productivity since swapping London for Bavaria. According to Opta, he has already recorded 37 goal involvements in competitive matches this season, cementing his status as a genuinely elite talent.
This remarkable tally is the highest among wingers in Europe's big five leagues. Furthermore, no other player across those divisions has registered as many assists as his 22, proving that his initial debut season success of 38 contributions in 50 appearances was far from a fluke.
The future of Munich's attacking frontline
His clinical nature was once again on full display during a dominant six-goal victory over the Italian side in the knockout rounds. The attacker was the architect of their downfall, netting two goals and providing one assist for Serge Gnabry, prompting Kramer to add: "That is an exceptional player, we all know that."
As the German giants continue their quest for silverware, this presence has become the absolute cornerstone of their offensive strategy. The World Cup winner concluded that the young forward deserves even more credit: "But for me, that is still almost said too little," proving his status as the most influential attacking force in Germany today.
