During the international break, all eyes are always on the Serie A players taking to the pitch, with clubs hoping their players don’t pick up injuries. At Udinese, however, the alarm bells rang during a friendly: in the match against Pordenone, Thomas Kristensen suffered a muscle injury that puts his availability for the restart of the league season in doubt. The Danish defender started the match as captain, but at half-time he was forced to remain in the dressing room, making way for Kamara.
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Udinese: Kristensen injured in a friendly match – what’s the latest on Como and who could play in his place
KRISTENSEN'S INJURY
The match ended 1-0 thanks to a goal from Piotrowski just a few minutes before the final whistle, but Runjaic’s thoughts are on Kristensen’s condition: in the coming hours, the player will undergo specific tests to assess the extent of the muscle injury to his right thigh flexor and, above all, the recovery time; In the meantime, the manager is considering potential replacements for the league match against Como scheduled for Easter Monday, 6 April, given that Zemura is also out with a thigh injury.
WHO COULD REPLACE KRISTENSEN AT UDINESE?
A few weeks ago, Bertola picked up an injury and was forced to come off during the match against Fiorentina due to a problem with his right ankle. In that instance, Runjaic brought on Mlacic, who had previously made his league debut in the match against the Viola and then started for the first time in the subsequent fixture against Atalanta; with the defensive crisis, in which Solet was also absent, Ehizibue, Kabasele and Kristensen were at the back in the defeat to Juventus. With Bertola and Solet back and, barring any surprises, set to start, if Kristensen is unable to make it against Como, one of Ehizibue, Kabasele or Mlacic will play.