Whilst clubs are currently beginning to plan their summer transfer strategies, making initial contacts and sounding out options, one player is at the centre of a transfer saga involving… national teams. That player is Nicolò Tresoldi, a striker born in 2004 who plays for Club Brugge and Germany’s Under-21s. For now. Because the player holds three passports and, until he plays a match for the senior national team, he can decide to change his mind: born in Cagliari, he moved to Hannover in Germany at the age of 13 and acquired German citizenship in 2022; but among his three passports, he also holds an Argentine one due to his mother’s origins.
Translated by
Tresoldi is the centre of attention in the transfer market among… international players (and others): contacts with Argentina, thus overtaking Italy and Germany
ARGENTINA'S SPURT
So far, he has always played for Germany’s youth teams – from the Under-19s to his current role as first-choice striker for the Under-21s – but according to reports in the German newspaper *Bild*, the Argentine Football Association has made preliminary contact with the player and his family with a view to trying to naturalise him. Argentina, therefore, could beat Italy to the punch, as it has done in the past with other young players holding dual nationality; and in Germany, some are turning up their noses at Nagelsmann’s desire to rely on the national team’s established players without having yet given Tresoldi a chance.
TRESOLDI AND THE TRANSFER MARKET: WHERE COULD HE GO THIS SUMMER?
On the one hand, the striker is at the centre of a three-way race at national level; on the other, there is the ‘real’ transfer market. A key player for Brugge with 17 goals and 5 assists in almost 50 matches, the 2004-born forward has been linked on several occasions with Milan, his dream club, but to date the Rossoneri have never made a move in this direction (in recent years they have signed De Ketelaere and Jashari). During the January transfer window, he was also linked with Arsenal and Lazio, and other clubs could come forward in the summer.