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Transfer news | Real Madrid close in on Rodri and enter the race for Diomande, while Arsenal offer one of their players in exchange for Julian Alvarez
Real Madrid enter the race for Diomande
"Bild" have dropped a bombshell over Ivorian star Yan Diomande. Real Madrid, they claim, have opened talks with the player's entourage and his club Leipzig.
Liverpool tabled an offer worth more than one hundred million euros for the young winger, only for it to be rejected. Paris Saint-Germain opened negotiations with him during the World Cup, while Arsenal made contact too.
Real Madrid revive their interest in Rodri
Real Madrid have made contact over a deal to sign Spain's star and captain Rodri from Manchester City in the current summer transfer window, according to "The Athletic".
City coach Enzo Maresca addressed his star's situation at Friday's press conference. He revealed that Rodri will be out for an unspecified period after undergoing surgery on his back.
Lukaku's agent opens the door to a Napoli exit
Romelu Lukaku won't accept a bit-part role at Napoli next season. His agent Federico Pastorello confirmed as much to "Sky".
Pastorello ranks his client among the best in the world in his position. The striker, he insists, will not settle for a place on the bench behind Rasmus Hojlund.
Arsenal prepares its bid to snatch Álvarez
"Cadena SER" reported that Arsenal are preparing an offer of cash plus their striker Viktor Gyokeres to sign Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid.
Barcelona remain the keenest suitors for the Argentine star. Their official bid was knocked back by Atletico Madrid, who are standing firm and want their financial demands met before letting their player leave, according to reports.
Leao clarifies his position
Speaking to Brazilian podcast "Podpah", Rafael Leao revisited his desire to take on a fresh challenge away from Milan. He confirmed he had made his position clear to the club but would join collective training as normal until the picture becomes clearer.
Leao has no official offers so far, according to "La Gazzetta", bar a single approach from Fenerbahce. That one does not align with the player's vision for his future.
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