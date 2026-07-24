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Transfer news | Manchester City target Chelsea duo and Real Madrid to sacrifice Tchouaméni
Real Madrid opens the door for Tchouaméni's departure
Real Madrid are now open to letting Aurelien Tchouameni leave this summer, according to "The Sun", with the British newspaper reporting strong interest in the French midfielder from Manchester United.
Eduardo Camavinga, meanwhile, faces pressure of his own. "Nicolo Schira" says the other Frenchman in Madrid's midfield must prove himself in this summer's pre-season camp to stay with Los Blancos, despite reports the club are willing to offload him too.
Inter in talks with Tottenham over Romero as Barcelona monitor
Inter and Tottenham are locked in tricky negotiations over Cuti Romero, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Argentine is set to leave Spurs this summer after the arrivals of Marcos Senesi and Poul van Heecke.
Barcelona are keeping tabs on Romero's situation. They can't move for him just yet, though, needing to offload defenders first, and Sport report their main target to shore up the back line is Aymeric Laporte.
The truth about the departure of De Bruyne and Lukaku from Napoli
Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna has addressed the futures of Belgian duo Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku. For now, both are staying put.
De Bruyne's comments about former Napoli boss Antonio Conte did not go down well. Manna made that plain to the media, but he stressed the matter stays open for discussion once the player is back from holiday, with a year still left to run on his contract.
City target Chelsea duo
"Caught Offside" reported that Manchester City, led by Enzo Maresca, is interested in signing a pair of players from his former club to bolster his ranks this summer.
Enzo Fernandez sits at the heart of the talk, linked with an exit from Chelsea alongside full-back Malo Gusto. Both players are currently on their post-World Cup break.
En-Nesyri is not part of the input. The Arabic reads "بن ناصر يقترب من الغرافة". Bennacer nears Al-Gharafa
Ismael Bennacer is closing in on a free transfer to Qatari club Al-Gharafa, according to Fabrizio Romano.
The Algeria star is under contract at Milan but is working to terminate that deal by mutual agreement before sealing his switch to Qatar.
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