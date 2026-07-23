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Transfer news | Ademi to Barcelona officially: Casemiro joins Messi and Manchester United plan to replace him with a Real star!
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Barcelona officially announce Ademi signing
Barcelona have officially announced the signing of German winger Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund on a five-season contract until the summer of 2031. The deal arrives after a delay that sparked considerable controversy.
Adeyemi joins the Blaugrana for 22 million euros, plus 7 million in "add-ons". A clause hands the German club a percentage of any future sale.
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Aston Villa close in on Chelsea player
Aston Villa have struck a deal to sign Alejandro Garnacho from Chelsea, according to Sky Sports News reporter James Savundra. The move is a loan with a conditional obligation to buy. Savundra added that Chelsea had asked for £42.6 million for the winger.
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Casemiro officially joins Messi at Inter Miami
Inter Miami have officially announced the signing of Manchester United's midfield star Casemiro on a free transfer. His contract runs until the end of the 2027 season, with an option to extend until June 2029.
Casemiro said: "What motivates me most, and I think this applies to every player, is winning and continuing to improve. The project the club presented to me, along with the effort everyone made to bring me here, means a great deal to me." Club owner David Beckham added: "I am extremely proud to welcome Casemiro and his family to Inter Miami. He is a person and a player I have always admired. He is a winner who has achieved a great deal in the world of football, and after a wonderful career with Real Madrid and Manchester United, I am delighted that he has decided to make Miami his new home."
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Manchester United enquire about Tchouaméni
The Sun report that Manchester United have enquired about Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni. Jose Mourinho does not want to sell his French midfielder, but that hasn't stopped United from making contact with the Spanish club. Michael Carrick's squad are chasing further reinforcements in midfield, having already signed Andrey Santos from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa.
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Real Madrid allows its star to leave
Real Madrid have given the green light to loan out Franco Mastantuono without a purchase option, journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed. It mirrors the deal that sent Endrick to Lyon. Gonzalo Garcia, though, is going nowhere this summer, with the club refusing to sanction even a loan exit.
According to Transfermarkt, four clubs are set to battle it out for the 18-year-old: Fulham, Real Sociedad, Sporting Lisbon and Juventus.
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Erdogan intervenes to follow up on Salah's move to Besiktas
Events are moving fast inside the black-and-white corridors at Besiktas. Reports suggest the move for Mohamed Salah is no longer just a sporting ambition. It has become a file followed by senior figures in the Turkish state.
Turkish outlets claim President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stepped in personally to get the details of the deal, asking Besiktas president Serdal Adali for extensive information on how talks with the Egyptian star are progressing. Erdogan intervenes personally to follow up on the deal to transfer Mohamed Salah to Besiktas. (Read the details)
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Al-Hilal seal the Sommerville deal
Al-Hilal are ready to announce Crysencio Summerville after he passed his medical. West Ham United will bank £55 million, with a further £10 million in "add-ons".
Paris star "Al-Hilal's new surprise"
Barely a day goes by without a global name being linked to Saudi giants Al Hilal.
The Riyadh club wield serious financial muscle. Businessman Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal now holds 70% of the shares, with the remaining 30% staying with the Saudi Public Investment Fund. (Read the details)
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Official response to Al-Ahly's offer to sign Manu Koné
Manu Koné's agency has hit back at reports over the past few hours linking the AS Roma and France midfielder with a "potential move" to Jeddah giants Al-Ahli this summer.
Al-Ahli are in the middle of a "replacement and renewal" drive during the current window, despite lifting the AFC Champions League Elite title in each of the past two seasons. (read the details)
Al-Ittihad enter the race for Club Brugge deal
Al-Ittihad are working hard to bolster their squad this summer, determined to bounce back from a trophyless 2025-2026 campaign.
The Jeddah giants finished last season empty-handed. That failure cost Portuguese head coach Sergio Conceicao his job, with German Jens Wissing brought in to replace him. (read the details)
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Behind-the-scenes intrigue in the Juventus-Kessié negotiations
Three weeks ago, Ivorian star Franck Kessié bid farewell to Jeddah giants Al-Ahli, becoming a free agent able to join any club "for free".
Kessié had officially joined Al-Ahli's first team in the summer of 2023, arriving from Catalan giants Barcelona. (read the details)
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