AFP
Toni Kroos claims Germany 'don't have a single world-class player' in brutally honest assessment of failed 2026 World Cup campaign
Lack of elite quality exposed
In the wake of Germany's disappointing round of 32 exit against Paraguay, Kroos has voiced his concerns regarding the talent level available to Julian Nagelsmann. The retired midfielder, speaking on his TikTok show 'Kroos & Kroos: die WM unter der Lupe', suggested that the DFB no longer possesses the top-tier talent that once made them a feared international powerhouse.
"We don’t currently have a single world-class player," Kroos stated bluntly. "We have players with world-class potential, but that doesn’t mean they are world-class. The world-class players are deciding all the World Cup matches right now. And they’re the ones on the goalscorers’ list where the world-class players are. We don’t have a single one there, we have to be honest about that."
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Uncertainty and overconfidence
Kroos also highlighted a perceived psychological weakness within the current Germany setup, contrasting it with the mentality he experienced during the 2014 triumph in Brazil. According to Kroos, the current crop of players lacks the ability to raise their game when the pressure is highest, often falling victim to their own misplaced confidence.
The former Bayern Munich player noted that during his time with the national team, he always felt he could improve to achieve success. Kroos blamed the defeat on a combination of doubt and arrogance. He believes the players assumed they would beat Paraguay regardless of how they played by stating: "We think we're better than Paraguay – we'll win somehow."
Loss of traditional German virtues
Former national team captain Michael Ballack joined the chorus of criticism, focusing on the disappearance of the mental resilience that traditionally defined German football.
"Our virtues, which have always distinguished Germany, have been somewhat lost," Ballack lamented. "We start well, have ten, twenty good minutes, maybe even score a goal. But with the first action where we concede a goal or make a mistake, the whole thing collapses – and then you ask yourself: why?"
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Accountability shifts to the players
While the future of coach Nagelsmann remains a topic of heavy debate, Ballack insisted that the responsibility for the 2026 disaster lies primarily with the players on the pitch. The former Chelsea midfielder believes the current squad lacks the leadership and self-regulation necessary to survive a major tournament.
Ballack explained that the fault does not necessarily lie with the coach, but above all with the players. "A coach is incredibly important in such a structure, but the players also handle a great deal themselves on the pitch – or rather, they have to. This self-responsibility simply must and should be there," he said. "And when the guys look into each other's eyes, you know who you can rely on, or rather, which buttons you need to push."