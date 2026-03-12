Toni: "Football crisis? Inter gave us false hope. There are few managers who know how to play football. Italy's young players need someone like Baggio and Maldini."

Luca Toni, former striker for Fiorentina and Bayern Munich, as well as World Champion with Italy in 2006, gave a lengthy interview to La Repubblica in which he spoke at length about Italian football's current slump and the crucial World Cup qualifying play-offs to be played in Bergamo against Northern Ireland in the first round on 26 March.

According to the former striker, the problem, highlighted by the flop in the Champions League, is structural - with Inter's two finals giving us the illusion that everything was fine - in the training of Italian managers and our youth academies, which need former top-level players such as Roberto Baggio and Paolo Maldini.