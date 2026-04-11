Karl-Heinz Rummenigge praised the “football at its finest” on show at the Bernabéu in an interview with DAZN, but the Bayern Munich director also sounded a note of caution: “We still have an important second leg to play. We mustn’t make the mistake of letting too much euphoria take hold now. I sense a bit of hype at the moment, and to be honest, I don’t like it.”

Luis Díaz and Harry Kane had put Bayern 2-0 up in Madrid on Tuesday, and although Real pulled one back through Kylian Mbappé around the 75th minute, Rummenigge, still a member of the German record champions’ supervisory board, refuses to contemplate a semi-final berth just yet. “Real Madrid have caused us enough trouble here in Munich,” warned the 70-year-old, drawing on past experiences to caution against premature celebrations.