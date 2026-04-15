"Those moments are simply missing": Former international believes Bayern Munich's Harry Kane has a major disadvantage in the race for the Ballon d'Or

Huth, who spent his entire professional career in England with clubs such as Chelsea FC, Stoke City and Leicester City, has no qualms about Kane: “I’m not criticising him at all; I think he’s brilliant,” he insisted. “But those moments where you say ‘Wow!’ – they’re just missing every now and then.”

After 41 competitive matches for Bayern Munich, Kane has 49 goals and five assists to his name. “It sounds crazy, because I really appreciate how good he is. But those outstanding, unforgettable goals – he just doesn’t score them,” said Huth.

On Wednesday evening, Kane and Bayern face Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final. Following their 2-1 away win in the first leg, FCB are in a strong position; should they reach the semi-finals, Paris Saint-Germain would await.