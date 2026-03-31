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Thomas Tuchel accused of insulting Harry Maguire with fifth-choice England stance - with Man Utd legend disagreeing with World Cup assessment
Maguire's Man Utd form earned England recall
Maguire fell out of favour with his country while enduring a tough time at club level, with regular starting berths proving hard to come by under Ruben Amorim - despite the Portuguese tactician favouring a three-man defensive unit.
He has returned to favour during Michael Carrick’s reign as interim Red Devils boss, bringing him back into consideration by Tuchel. Maguire was included from the off when England faced Uruguay at Wembley Stadium and could see more minutes in a meeting with Japan on Tuesday.
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Tuchel on England's centre-half depth chart
Tuchel has, however, said of his centre-half depth chart: “I haven't changed my mind but I see other players I like to start for us. I see other players ahead with a different profile. I see Ezri Konsa ahead, I see Marc Guehi ahead. It's no secret. I see Trevoh Chalobah on the level of mobility was slightly ahead of him. Also John Stones but he had injuries so he needed to come in camp. I needed to meet him in person to see how he acts within the group. It will be interesting now to see how he acts within the group. He will stay with us.
“Like I said, he [Maguire] has an asset. of course, that he can also be super-important in a tournament, in knockout football, in defending a lead and chasing a game with crosses and long throw-ins and set-pieces.”
Dan Burn, Fikayo Tomori and Jarell Quansah are also competing for centre-half berths, providing even more competition for Maguire. The 33-year-old - with 65 caps to his name - has, however, never let his nation down.
Ferdinand disagrees with Tuchel's assessment
With that in mind, former United star Rio Ferdinand believes Maguire should be shown greater respect by Tuchel. The ex-Three Lions centre-half has told his YouTube channel: "Maguire is one who can see out a game and can win a game on set-pieces.
"I think Maguire will take that as an insult in some respect - ‘Hold on a minute, I’m more than this’. In Tuchel’s eyes, he uses the word mobility. Other guys have more. I get what he’s saying. No-one has to agree with it.”
Ferdinand is not the only one who believes more thought should be given to including Maguire in trophy-chasing plans, given the priceless experience that he boasts from previous World Cup and European Championship campaigns.
Another England legend, former Nottingham Forest and United full-back Viv Anderson, told GOAL recently when asked if Maguire should be on the plane to North America this summer: “He hasn’t played a lot of games up to Michael Carrick coming in, but he has come in the team and done really, really well. If he continues that form to the end of the season, then you have got to take him because of his experience and everything else that goes with it.”
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World Up 2026: Will Maguire make England squad?
Maguire is hoping to help Manchester United to Champions League qualification this season, with seven Premier League fixtures left to be taken in. If he impresses across those matches - after serving a ban for the red card that he picked up against Bournemouth - then a place in Tuchel’s World Cup selection may yet be secured.