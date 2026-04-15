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Adhe Makayasa

Thierry Henry compares Lamine Yamal to Cristiano Ronaldo after Barcelona wonderkid's 'fearless' Champions League display vs Atletico Madrid

L. Yamal
C. Ronaldo
T. Henry
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
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Thierry Henry has showered Lamine Yamal with praise, comparing the Barcelona teenager's "fearless" attitude and bold confidence to a young Cristiano Ronaldo. Despite the Blaugrana’s aggregate exit from the Champions League at the hands of Atletico Madrid, the 18-year-old backed up his pre-match promises by scoring early at the Metropolitano to briefly ignite hopes of a historic comeback.

  • Teenager leads valiant fightback

    Barcelona faced a daunting two-goal deficit heading into the second leg of their quarter-final tie, but Yamal sparked immediate hope by scoring just four minutes into the contest. Ferran Torres soon levelled the tie on aggregate, yet Hansi Flick’s side were ultimately undone by Ademola Lookman’s strike and a late red card for Eric Garcia. The defeat confirmed a 3-2 aggregate exit for the Catalan side, despite Yamal's tireless performance nearly forcing one of the most memorable turnarounds in the competition's history.

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  • Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Henry lauds Ronaldo-esque boldness

    Working as a pundit for CBS, Henry was struck by the teenager's ability to match his ambitious pre-match rhetoric with elite performance on the pitch. The Arsenal and Barcelona legend noted that such a combination of vocal confidence and technical delivery is a rare trait usually reserved for the game's greatest icons.

    Reflecting on the number 10’s impact and his unique psychological approach, Henry said: “This is what a young Cristiano Ronaldo used to do: he could talk boldly in interviews and back it up on the pitch. Yamal said he would carry Barcelona single-handedly, and barely two minutes into the game, he had already scored. But what impresses me even more is his fearlessness. At such a young age, he plays with confidence, creativity, and maturity beyond his years. He doesn't hide, he demands the ball, and he makes things happen when they matter most. That's the mark of a special player.”

  • Record-breaking season for the wonderkid

    Yamal’s goal in Madrid was his 40th direct goal involvement of the season, a personal record that underlines his status as the cornerstone of this young Barcelona squad. While the team failed to keep a clean sheet for the 15th consecutive Champions League match, their star attacker continued to reach new heights on the European stage.

    Comparing Yamal’s trajectory to other greats, Henry added: "If he continues like this, working hard and staying focused, he has everything to become one of the best in the world. Lionel Messi had incredible talent, but this kind of bold confidence from Yamal is unique and exciting to watch."

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  • Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Title charge now the priority

    With European silverware out of reach, Barcelona’s focus shifts entirely to securing a second successive La Liga crown. Boasting a nine-point lead at the summit with seven games remaining, Flick’s side resume their title charge against Celta Vigo at the Spotify Camp Nou next Wednesday, where Yamal will be expected to lead from the front again as the Blaugrana close in on the trophy.

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