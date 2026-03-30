"They all make people smile": Nobody at FC Bayern takes the rumours about a superstar seriously

"These rumours make everyone at the club smile," Rummenigge clarified in an interview with a journalist from the Spanish sports newspaper AS. "You know better than anyone else how the media circus works. He still has three years left on his contract – there’s nothing more to say on the matter. People come to the stadium because of players like him," he added.

Bayern’s sporting director Max Eberl and CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen had already declared Olise unsellable. “We’re not wasting a thought on that,” said Eberl in Sport Bild regarding a possible departure for Olise. "Whichever club tries to woo him: anyone who plays for FC Bayern knows what they have at FC Bayern," Dreesen was certain that the Frenchman would not be leaving Munich any time soon.