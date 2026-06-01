The Rondo, USMNT edition: Did Christian Pulisic show he's ready for the World Cup? And who should start at striker: Folarin Balogun or Ricardo Pepi?

And so, finally, we have a precious win. Yes, the USMNT won a couple of friendlies towards the end of 2025, but then struggled in their March friendlies - leaving plenty of questions.

Yet, there can be no questions about Sunday. The USMNT scored three. Senegal scored two. Yes, everyone used a lot of subs. Yes, there was still perhaps some slight experimentation or final auditions for starting spots. But this was about as close to the real thing as it gets. And if you're of a U.S. persuasion, there's loads to like here. First, Christian Pulisic finally looked a bit like his old self. He scored for the first time this calendar year, and was full of the verve and movement he is so well known for. Secondly, the U.S. looked the more assertive side, and really took the game to an opponent that will be more than expected to get out of the group stage.

And perhaps most importantly, all of that came without the U.S.'s best center back. This was, then, a fine afternoon of work. But what can we make of it all? Do these wins really mean anything? And with the group stage of the World Cup starting in 11 days, are the USMNT ready for the challenges to come? GOAL writers break it all down in another edition of... The Rondo.