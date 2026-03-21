Coach Vincent Kompany’s squad once again includes two teenagers, Erblin Osmani (16) and Guido Della Rovere (18), who have not yet had a taste of professional football.
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The next debutants' ball? Two more new faces on the FC Bayern Munich bench
Two young FCB players had already made their debuts in the Champions League round of 16 second leg against Atalanta Bergamo, due to the German record champions’ tight squad situation. Deniz Ofli and Filip Pavic both came on as substitutes in the second half.
On Saturday, Kompany will once again be without a number of players. Whilst Nicolas Jackson (red card), Luis Diaz (two yellow cards) and Jonathan Tah (five yellow cards) are suspended, Jamal Musiala (ankle problems), Alphonso Davies (thigh injury), Manuel Neuer (muscle tear) and Sven Ulreich (muscle strain) are all out with injuries. In addition, Aleksandar Pavlovic has had to pull out at short notice due to hip problems.
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FC Bayern Munich: Just three experienced professionals on the bench
Meanwhile, Della Rovere and Osmani are both options for the midfield. The former joined Munich in 2024 from Cremonese’s youth team. The Italian is already a regular in the reserve team in the Bavarian Regional League, having scored four goals and provided ten assists in 21 league matches. Osmani, on the other hand, has been part of Bayern’s youth setup since 2017 and has so far featured exclusively for the U17s.
Defenders Pavic and Ofli are also back in the squad. Goalkeeper Leonard Prescott and attacking midfielder Mayon Cardozo are two further talents in the squad. The latter has already made his debut against Gladbach. The bench is completed by Raphael Guerreiro, Hiroki Ito and Tom Bischof.
Head coach Kompany spoke to Sky about his line-up before kick-off: “Some of these players might be needed today. It’s also about gaining experience. Some will make it, some won’t. It’s about integration. I hope the lads starting today are resilient.”
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FC Bayern Munich, Fixtures: FCB's upcoming matches
Date Time Match Saturday, 21 March 3.30 pm FC Bayern v Union Berlin (Bundesliga) Saturday, 4 April 3.30 pm SC Freiburg v FC Bayern (Bundesliga) Tuesday, 7 April 9.00 pm Real Madrid v FC Bayern (Champions League) Saturday, 11 April 6.30 pm FC St. Pauli v FC Bayern (Bundesliga) Wednesday, 15 April 9.00 pm FC Bayern v Real Madrid (Champions League)