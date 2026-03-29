Goal.com
Live
Senegal v Peru - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Gabriele Stragapede

Translated by

The CAF president on the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco: "My message to Senegal? We are all Africans; football should bring us together. We will respect the CAS decision"

Senegal vs Morocco
Senegal
Morocco
Africa Cup of Nations

The words of the head of the African Football Confederation.

The controversy surrounding the African Cup of Nations, which was awarded to Morocco by CAF without a tournament, continues to be a topic of debate.

Speaking on the sidelines of today’s Executive Committee meeting, the president of the Confederation of African Football, Patrice Motsepe, addressed the events of recent weeks, particularly following Senegal’s appeal to the CAS.

Here are his words: “We must turn the page. We must continue to work to develop football. We must support every nation competing in the World Cup. My message to the Senegalese is: we are with you, we support you. We are all Africans. I have conveyed the same message to the Moroccans. Many Senegalese people live in Morocco. We will not use football to divide people; it must serve to unite us.”

  • THE CAS DECISION WILL BE RESPECTED

    Motsepe went on to say that he would be travelling to Senegal in the coming weeks, emphasising that there would be no comment on the decision to be taken by the CAS following the appeal lodged by the Senegalese against the decision (taken by CAF) to strip them of the Africa Cup of Nations title they had won on the pitch: "Whatever the CAS decides, we will respect it."

    • Advertisement

  • WHAT HAD HAPPENED

    Let’s rewind and recap what has happened so far.

    The Confederation of African Football (CAF) awarded the victory (and consequently the trophy) in the Africa Cup of Nations final to Morocco, following Senegal’s walk-out after a penalty was awarded to the Moroccan side. CAF issued a statement explaining which rules had been breached and why it deemed it necessary to apply these decisions.

    Subsequently, the Senegalese Football Federation decided to appeal to the CAS to overturn this decision and assert their right to the Cup won on the pitch.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Friendlies
Morocco crest
Morocco
MAR
Paraguay crest
Paraguay
PAR