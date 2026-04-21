Oliver Kahn’s controversial comments may have provided the perfect motivational spark for Jamal Musiala. The youngster had recently returned to action after a long layoff caused by a broken fibula, only to suffer a further health issue that ruled him out of the March international fixtures.
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"That wouldn't be fair": Vincent Kompany issues a warning at Bayern Munich, even with perfect timing
“He should sit out the World Cup,” the former Bayern Munich chairman stated on Sky eleven days ago. “If I sense that something is off in my game, I have to work on myself to regain full fitness.” His remarks triggered a public outcry, widespread solidarity for Musiala and, ultimately, an impressive on-field response from the 23-year-old attacker.
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FC Bayern’s Jamal Musiala has delivered three impressive performances in succession.
In the subsequent 5-0 win against FC St. Pauli, Musiala returned to the starting line-up for the first time in over a month. He played with his usual lightness of foot, scored the historic 101st goal of this Bundesliga season and set up another.
In the spectacular 4-3 Champions League quarter-final second-leg win over Real Madrid, he firstly drew an early yellow card from Eduardo Camavinga—who was later dismissed—with a trademark dribble, then delivered a decisive backheel assist for Luis Díaz’s equaliser He delivered that assist after replacing Serge Gnabry, who had occupied Musiala’s preferred central attacking midfield slot during his absence.
Three days later, Gnabry suffered a right thigh adductor strain in training. The 30-year-old will miss Bayern’s title run-in and is unlikely to feature at the World Cup, where he and Musiala again contest the same spot.
As expected, Musiala slotted into the starting line-up in place of Gnabry for the title-winning gala against VfB Stuttgart. Time and again he went on dribbling runs, tearing holes in the Stuttgart defence; one such run ultimately led to Raphael Guerreiro’s equaliser. That made it four goals or assists in three games for the young playmaker. At half-time, manager Vincent Kompany replaced him as a precaution. “That was the plan,” Musiala confirmed.
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FC Bayern: Raphael Guerreiro and Lennart Karl also offer cause for optimism
For FC Bayern, Musiala’s return to form could not have arrived at a better time, given Gnabry’s absence. “It’s actually a coincidence that Serge’s injury has happened now and Jamal isn’t that far off,” Kompany said even before the Stuttgart match. He then added, almost incredulously: “We’ve played a large part of this season successfully without Jamal. But just as Serge is no longer here, we have a fit Jamal back.”
Since the March international break, when Musiala was fine-tuning his comeback in Munich, Kompany has noticed that the playmaker is “regaining a bit of his freedom”. At the same time, the coach is guarding against placing excessive pressure on the youngster: “I can’t really put all the pressure on Jamal right now. I don’t think that would be fair.” With 21 goal contributions, Gnabry is Bayern’s fourth-highest scorer this season behind Harry Kane, Luis Díaz and Michael Olise; he has consistently delivered, especially in the big games.
Yet Kompany was not solely impressed by Musiala’s showing against Stuttgart. Raphael Guerreiro also put himself in the frame for a starting role in the DFB-Pokal semi-final against Bayer Leverkusen and the Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain, marking his return with a goal. Lennart Karl has also returned to training after recovering from a muscle tear and could be back in action soon.
Jamal Musiala: His performance statistics this season
Games 16 16 minutes minutes 633 goals Goals 4 assists Assists 5