It certainly wasn’t the comeback Zion Suzuki would have hoped for. The Parma goalkeeper, who hadn’t played since 8 November (Parma 2–2 Milan) due to a hand injury, returned to the starting line-up in place of second-choice goalkeeper Edoardo Corvi for the opening match of the 29th league fixture away at Torino, 126 days later.
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Suzuki’s nightmare return after 126 days: just three minutes into the Torino v Parma match and he conceded a goal through his legs to Simeone
THE GOAL CONCEDED
Barely three minutes into the first half, and from the very first shot they faced, Suzuki had to pick the ball out of the back of the net: Vlasic drove forward, the ball fell to Simeone, who controlled it on his right foot and fired a shot from a tight angle inside the box, almost as he was sliding. The ball was heading straight at the goalkeeper, but in his attempt to save it, he let it slip through his legs.
SUZUKI'S SEASON
Linked with Milan prior to Maignan’s contract renewal, Suzuki, a Japan international, had played 11 Serie A matches before his injury, conceding 14 goals and keeping three clean sheets.
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