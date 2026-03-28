With just under two months to go until the end of the season, Juventus are chasing a place in the Champions League. The Bianconeri are currently fifth, on 54 points, three points behind Como. Regardless of whether they finish in the top four, however, Luciano Spalletti – who is set to sign a contract extension until 30 June 2028 – is reported to have requested six new signings for next season.

The manager, as reported by Romeo Agresti, has clear ideas about the players Juventus need to improve. The budget and availability will, of course, depend on qualification for next season’s Champions League, but the strategies are beginning to take shape in the coming days.