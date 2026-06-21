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‘Shut the f*ck up!’ - Gary Lineker hits back at Micah Richards’ playful ‘traitor’ jibe as former Match of the Day host joins ITV panel at 2026 World Cup
Broadcast veterans trade barbs in New York
The long-standing partnership between Lineker and Richards took a hilarious turn this weekend as the pair clashed over Lineker’s surprise appearance on ITV.
Having been a cornerstone of the BBC’s sports coverage for 26 years, Lineker’s presence in the rival studio caused quite a stir among fans and former colleagues alike.
Richards, who remains part of the BBC’s punditry team for the 2026 World Cup, did not miss the opportunity to mock his The Rest is Football co-host. The banter reached a boiling point during a segment for their digital show, where Richards jokingly attempted to usurp Lineker’s traditional role as the lead presenter.
Lineker’s brutal response to ‘traitor’ claims
The exchange began with Richards opening their digital broadcast by saying: "Hello and welcome to the Rest is Football with me." Lineker was quick to intervene, cutting off the former Manchester City defender by shouting: "Woah woah woah woah Micah, that's my job." Richards poked fun at the irony of the situation, laughing as he replied: "See, it's not nice is it? Absolute traitor you are! 26 years of blood, sweat, and tears for the BBC, and then you go over to the rivals!"
Lineker, clearly amused by the accusation, showed his veteran broadcasting instincts by showing disdain for the argument. The 65-year-old simply switched off the video link to Richards, who was filming from Manchester, before telling him to "shut the f*** up." The moment was later shared on social media, highlighting the relaxed relationship between the two pundits despite the broadcaster switch.
Subtle digs at the BBC’s coverage
While the exchange with Richards was played for laughs, Lineker’s move to ITV allowed him to take a more pointed swipe at his former employers. He has been vocal about his preference for on-site broadcasting, contrasting his current role in New York with the BBC's decision to host much of their early-tournament coverage from Salford.
During his introduction on ITV, Lineker made sure to praise the live set-up. "I’ve been doing a show daily for Netflix, we’re at Times Square. But I desperately wanted to come and see your set because I think it’s absolutely amazing and I can confirm that it is real," he noted. This follows his earlier comments in May where he criticised the "green box" set-up in Salford, preferring the atmosphere of being at the heart of the tournament.
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ITV faces its own set of challenges
Despite Lineker's praise for the ITV production, the rival broadcaster has not had a completely smooth run in the United States. While the BBC has stayed safe in Manchester, the ITV crew in Brooklyn has battled adverse weather conditions and local noise complaints that have threatened to derail their live coverage.
High winds recently forced host Laura Woods and her guests to abandon their open-air studio and seek shelter indoors during the match between Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Furthermore, the production has reportedly struggled with noise from raucous rooftop parties at a neighbouring hotel, proving that while being on-site offers "real" scenery, it also comes with unpredictable logistical headaches.