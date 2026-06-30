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'Scored 60 percent of their goals that way!' - Jurgen Klopp takes swipe at Arsenal in furious reaction to Germany's disallowed goal in World Cup upset vs Paraguay
South American underdogs stun giants
Germany suffered a historic elimination after losing a dramatic penalty shootout to minnows Paraguay in the round of 32. Julio Enciso initially headed the underdogs into a first-half lead before Arsenal forward Kai Havertz equalised from a Florian Wirtz cross. Jonathan Tah thought he had clinched an extra-time winner with a bullet header, but the referee controversially ruled it out for an alleged foul on goalkeeper Orlando Gill, sending the match to spot-kicks.
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Klopp criticises refereeing consistency
The disallowed extra-time header left the German camp fuming and prompted strong criticism from pundits. Speaking during his television analysis on Magenta TV, Klopp used the contentious decision to shine a light on the perceived lenient officiating often enjoyed by his former Premier League rivals.
Klopp stated: “If the goal is illegal, then Arsenal won’t be English champions. They’ve scored 60 percent of their goals that way. We win the game when the ball goes in. So, of course, this is brutal. There are worse things than defeats in sports. But there was only one goal, one dream, and that has been shattered. It was dramatic. There are 500,000 ways to win a football match. You just have to find one.”
Havertz apologises for failure
The defeat marks Germany's first-ever penalty shootout exit in World Cup history, following four previous victories. Klopp's tactical swipe holds significant weight, as Arsenal set historic records during the 2025-26 Premier League campaign, leading the division with an all-time competition high of 19 goals from corners - accounting for over a quarter of their 71 total goals - en route to landing the league title.
While head coach Julian Nagelsmann cut a furious figure on the touchline, Havertz bravely fronted the media to take his share of the responsibility after missing his opening spot-kick. He added: "I don’t have much to say. This is now my second World Cup and we’ve missed moving onto the next round twice now in a row. I want to apologise for that.
"We are all very disappointed. We had many plans for this year’s World Cup. It is not a very good feeling to disappoint again. The team tried a lot. One goal was disallowed. We had a very strong opponent; it was difficult to create chances and keep the pace.
"The Paraguayan team defended very deep and it was difficult to run for a long time. We tried to move over the flanks but unfortunately, it didn’t really work out. I don’t think we deserved to win this time."
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Paraguay look toward Philadelphia
Paraguay advance to a thrilling last-16 encounter in Philadelphia, where they will face either European heavyweights France or Sweden. Meanwhile, a devastated Germany squad faces a prolonged period of introspection and a potential management overhaul following another premature tournament departure. With a major squad rebuild looming, the fallen giants must quickly address their attacking shortcomings before the next cycle of international qualification fixtures begins.