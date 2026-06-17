Ruben Amorim hopes to upset Man Utd & Man City in transfer race as new AC Milan coach eyes two Sporting CP stars

According to a report from Sky Sport Italia, Amorim has already identified his primary transfer targets alongside the Rossoneri board. The newly appointed coach wants to bring two familiar faces to Italy who excelled under his guidance in Lisbon. Hjulmand, the current Sporting captain, and versatile forward Trincao have emerged as the leading priorities for the Italian heavyweights.

This positions the Serie A giants directly against Premier League champions Manchester City, who have actively pursued the 26-year-old midfielder in the past.



