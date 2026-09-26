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Roy Keane tells 'cheating' Manchester City to 'take their medicine' following guilty verdict on Premier League charges
Keane demands severe punishment
Keane insisted that Manchester City deserve to be severely punished after the Premier League have succeeded in proving the substantive claims among the 115 charges against the club.
Keane did not hold back in his assessment of the situation, entirely dismissing recent comments made by Rodri. "It's about time," Keane said on ITV. "It has obviously been going on a long time now. I would disagree with Rodri's messages there. It was the club's choice - they chose to cheat."
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Arsenal and Liverpool legends react
Keane added that the team must now face the consequences. "Whatever they have won over the last few years, they deserve to be punished. Where we start and finish with that is difficult but they were cheating. They've been found guilty of it and they have to take their medicine now. It was a shock to be found guilty of so many of the charges," Keane stated.
Ian Wright echoed these sentiments, questioning the impact on rival teams. Wright said: "They should be punished for it. They may have been able to experience those memories and all those great times together but when you look at the teams chasing them who were doing it right, it's not right. What have we taken from Liverpool and Klopp's legacy, and that team? What could they have experienced? They cheated to get it done and other players have missed out on that."
Manchester City prepare their appeal
Despite the guilty verdict, City firmly deny any wrongdoing and are set to appeal the decision. On Saturday, chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak addressed the supporters, maintaining that the club have strong belief in clearing their name. In a letter to fans, Al Mubarak wrote that the Premier League's process "still has a long way to run" and added "our confidence in proving the club's innocence remains as strong as it was when this began". He also added: "We have faced challenges before and prevailed."
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What comes next for Man City?
The legal battles for Manchester City are only just beginning. The Premier League's victory will likely trigger massive compensation claims, potentially reaching up to £800 million. Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United have all reserved their right to take action. Some clubs believe they are owed up to £200m each. City now wait to see if they will face relegation, being stripped of their titles, or expulsion as the legal process continues.
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