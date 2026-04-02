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Round-up of the Joi League fixtures: Al-Arini soars to the top… Al-Taawoun stun Al-Nasr and Al-Qadsia

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The excitement is building in the Under-21 Elite League with one round remaining

The curtain has fallen on the round of postponed matches in the U21 Elite League, with a host of notable results and statistics that underscore the high level of competition among the participating teams.

The Joi League rounds are always full of excitement and suspense, with matches featuring decisive moments and spectacular goals that fire up the fans and showcase promising young talent in the world of youth football.

Read also... Best of March... Basem Al-Arini, the ‘merciless executioner’ of the Joi League

In this round, some teams shone remarkably, whilst a number of players delivered exceptional individual performances, making it one of the most exciting rounds of the season and setting the stage for even more anticipation ahead of the final round.


  • محمد رفعت لاعب فريق الفتح تحت 21 عامًاAl Fateh's X Official Account

    The Postponed Matches Round

    The last three rounds of the U21 Elite League have seen nine matches postponed: one match in round 17, four in round 18, and another four in round 19.

    These postponed matches were played over three days: four matches took place on Friday 27 March, four on Wednesday 1 April, and one on Thursday.

    Record and watch the Saudi Pro League for free on stc tv

    On Friday, Al-Ittifaq played against Al-Raed at the Igo Stadium in Dammam in a postponed match from the 18th round, while three postponed matches from Round 19 took place: Al-Akhdoud faced Al-Najma at the Education Administration Stadium in Unaizah, Al-Wehda hosted Al-Adalah at King Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Makkah, and Al-Ahli visited Al-Fateh at Tamweel Al-Oula Stadium in Al-Ahsa.

    As for Wednesday’s matches, they featured the sole postponed fixture from round 17, when Al-Ittifaq visited Al-Bukairiyah, and another postponed fixture from round 19, when Al-Ittihad hosted Al-Khaleej in Sehat.

    Three matches from the 18th round were also played, with Al-Wehda visiting Al-Riyadh in the Saudi capital, Al-Akhdoud hosting Al-Taawoun in Najran, and Al-Fateh visiting Al-Arabi at Al-Jouf University Stadium on Thursday.


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  • Al-Taawoun stun Al-Nasr and Al-Qadsia

    Al-Taawoun dealt a blow to Al-Nasr and Al-Qadsia by securing a thrilling 2–0 victory over Al-Akhdoud, moving them up to third place with 37 points.

    Al-Sukari are now just three points behind leaders Al-Hilal and one point behind runners-up Al-Ittifaq.

    Al-Taawoun now sit one point clear of the highly-rated Al-Qadsia (36) and fifth-placed Al-Nasr (35).


  • Al-Arini at the top

    Al-Taawoun striker Basem Al-Arini continued his impressive form of late, cementing his position at the top of the scoring charts in the Joi Elite League (Saudi Under-21 League) for the current 2025–2026 season.

    Al-Arini played a key role in his team’s 2-0 victory over Al-Akhdoud in Wednesday’s match at Al-Akhdoud Club’s ground in Najran, part of the postponed fixtures from the 18th round, after scoring a superb goal that underlined his potent attacking presence.

    His goal came in the 69th minute, after receiving a precise through ball behind the opposition defence, allowing him to break clear on goal and slot the ball into the net with great confidence, scoring his team’s second goal in superb fashion.

    Watch the Saudi Pro League live for free on stc tv

    The Al-Taawoun striker continued his run of form, having found the net for the third consecutive match, having scored against Al-Hazm in the 17th round, before shining with a hat-trick against Al-Nassr in the 19th round.

    Al-Arini took his tally to 17 goals at the top of the scoring charts, three goals clear of his nearest rival, Al-Ittifaq striker Jalal Al-Salem, who sits in second place.

    For his part, Al-Salem also continued his scoring form, having netted the goal that led Al-Ittifaq to a 2-1 victory over Al-Bukairiyah in their match on Wednesday, which was a rescheduled fixture from the 17th round.

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  • باسم العريني مهاجم فريق التعاون تحت 21 عامًاAl Taawoun's X Official Account

    A raging conflict

    Round 20 of the U21 Elite League is expected to see fierce competition and a heated battle between the teams, given the close levels of play and the intense rivalry for the top spots. The clash between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal is set to steal the show, in a highly anticipated derby that always carries a special atmosphere and great excitement between the two rivals.

    Al-Ahli will also face Al-Qadisiyah in a clash of no lesser intensity, with both sides seeking a positive result to strengthen their position in the table.

    In another fixture, Al-Ittihad face Al-Shabab in a match that looks strong on paper, but may lose some of its significance for Al-Shabab following their official relegation, whilst Al-Ittihad look to capitalise on the fixture and secure all three points.