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Rizzoli recalls: "In my second Serie A match, Baggio told me to go to him if anyone gave me any trouble"

R. Baggio
Serie A
Brescia
Lazio

An anecdote shared by the former referee

Nicola Rizzoli, a former referee who officiated the 2014 World Cup final and is now head of the CONCACAF refereeing department, spoke to Campus Talk:

"As a young referee, I was convinced that dialogue was important, that there shouldn’t be barriers between players and referees as there once were, when the referee was such an imposing figure that you wouldn’t even dare speak to him. I always thought that if dialogue helped me steer the players in the direction I wanted them to go – that is, towards respecting the rules of the game – it was an important thing."


"I needed it to try and understand each other, for better or for worse. Without filters. Without the fear of admitting ‘I was wrong’ even after making a wrong decision, the result of a distorted interpretation. "I’d often say to the players: ‘That’s how I saw it, but I might have been wrong.’ And that helped them believe in me so much. After all, I’m only human; it’s impossible never to make a mistake… and I’ve made some big mistakes in my career. But I’ve had players who, despite those big mistakes, accepted them precisely because of the relationship we’d built up over time."

  • THE INCIDENT INVOLVING BAGGIO

    In support of this argument, Rizzoli recounted what happened during a Lazio v Brescia match in 2001, which was only his second Serie A match as a referee: “Roberto Baggio was the best, not just from a technical point of view but above all as a person. He is a man of the highest calibre. I was officiating my second Serie A match at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome for Lazio v Brescia. For a 29-year-old lad, it could potentially have been a difficult match, but actually I felt fine. You’d expect Lazio to win 2-0 or 3-0, but after four minutes Di Biagio scored and Brescia took the lead. The match changed and tensions rose… between the first and second halves, as we were returning to the pitch, Baggio came up to me.”

    "He didn’t know me; he had no idea who I was, but Baggio said to me: ‘You’re refereeing brilliantly; we won’t cause you any trouble. So if any of my players try to cause you trouble, let me know, and I’ll sort it out.’ He also made it clear he was willing to let you do your job properly, even though I was a young lad nobody knew. These moments make you realise the calibre of these athletes. Just think: Roberto Baggio looks at you and not only reassures you but actually tells you you’re refereeing well.”

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Serie A
Lazio crest
Lazio
LAZ
Parma Calcio 1913 crest
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR