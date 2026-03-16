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Richarlison saves Tudor in stoppage time at Liverpool, but Tottenham are not out of the woods yet: a first point for the former Juventus manager, who mistook one of his assistants for Slot in the pre-match build-up

Liverpool were denied victory in the 90th minute by a goal from the Brazilian striker, but Tudor is still on a knife-edge.

Igor Tudor took charge of Tottenham around a month ago, but the turnaround has never materialised; indeed, reports are emerging from England in the last few hours of a further managerial change for the Spurs. Three defeats out of three in the league against Arsenal, Fulham and Crystal Palace, and a heavy 5-2 defeat in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Atlético Madrid. 

A funny incident in the pre-match build-up: confused by his bald head, Tudor greeted Allan Dixon (a member of the Tottenham staff) thinking he was Liverpool manager Arne Slot, whom he later spotted. 

Tudor went into today’s tricky clash at Anfield against Liverpool with his back against the wall. It was a difficult match for Vicario and his teammates, who fell behind after just 18 minutes. A fifth consecutive defeat for the former Juventus manager seemed imminent, but at the death in stoppage time came their first league point – though it does not, however, lift Tottenham out of the relegation zone.

  • RICHARLISON SALVA TUDOR

    The atmosphere was tense in north London, where rumours had already been circulating on the eve of the Liverpool match of widespread mistrust amongst the players towards new manager Tudor. However, after the Reds took a 1-0 lead through Szoboszlai, Tottenham fought back, and in the 90th minute Richarlison scored a crucial goal for the Spurs’ survival bid. A long ball from Vicario, controlled and laid off by Kolo Muani, and the Brazilian striker slotted the ball past Alisson at his near post. A fist-pumping but restrained celebration from Tudor, who knows Tottenham still have a long way to go.

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