Revealed: Transfer fee Arsenal will demand from Gabriel Jesus sale as £265,000-a-week salary provides stumbling block for Juventus & AC Milan

While the £30m asking price is reasonable, the forward's lucrative contract and reported £265,000 per week salary pose an issue for suitors. This season, he has been restricted to just 26 appearances across all competitions, managing a mere five goals and two assists in 913 minutes of action. AC Milan are reportedly interested in securing his services, and Juventus have also been strongly linked. The tactical nature of Italian football would suit his style. However, unless he accepts a significant pay cut, moving to Italy will prove incredibly difficult for the experienced professional.