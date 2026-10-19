Rejuvenated top scorer Mohamed Salah inspires Trabzonspor to crucial derby win over Besiktas as Andre Onana continues to shine

Trabzonspor delivered a statement performance on Monday, defeating domestic rivals Besiktas 2-0 at Papara Park. Ozan Tufan opened the scoring in the 21st minute to give the hosts a deserved lead.

However, the highlight of the evening belonged to Salah. In the 71st minute, the forward capitalised on a swift fast break. Meeting a precise low cross from the left flank provided by Franculino Dju, he unleashed a clinical left-footed strike that slipped straight through the legs of Besiktas goalkeeper Alexander Nubel, securing all three points and taking his season tally to eight goals.