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Abdelmawgood Samir

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Real Madrid has intensified its appeal, formally requesting access to the VAR audio recordings of Mbappé’s penalty kick

Real Madrid
LaLiga
Spain

Real Madrid are fuming after a clear penalty for Mbappé was overlooked.

Real Madrid have expressed strong dissatisfaction with referee Javier Albarruela Rojas’s performance in Saturday’s La Liga match against Girona, claiming he overlooked a clear penalty on Kylian Mbappé after the French forward was struck on the face inside the box.

According to Spanish website Defensa Central, sources close to the club say Real Madrid’s hierarchy regard the incident as “one of the clearest penalties of the season”. and is preparing a formal request for the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) audio recordings overseen by referee Trujillo Suárez, to understand how the incident was assessed in the control room.

  • Repeating pattern

    This is not the first time the Royal Club has taken such a step; it had previously submitted a similar request in February last year following the infamous tackle by Carlos Romero on Mbappé during the match against Espanyol, an incident that sparked widespread controversy at the time and prompted Real Madrid to lodge a formal complaint with the Referees’ Technical Committee.

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    The image that captivated the footballing world

    The incident in which Mbappé was struck quickly spread across media and social-media channels, with many observers deeming the referee’s decision surprising, especially since the French forward finished the match with a bloodied face.

    The official match broadcast did not show a replay of the incident, a omission that drew further criticism from Real Madrid’s management, who deemed it “unworthy of a competition that is supposed to be one of the most professional in the world”.

  • The management's stance

    Sources close to club president Florentino Pérez confirm that the latest incident has deepened Real Madrid’s conviction that Spanish refereeing is mismanaged. The Madrid press has highlighted “a pattern of mistakes against Real Madrid”.

    The club’s hierarchy now questions the integrity of the competition overseen by La Liga president Javier Tebas, especially at this crucial stage of the season.

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  • FBL-ESP-LIGA-REAL MADRID-GIRONAAFP

    Self-criticism within the club

    Despite their frustration with refereeing decisions, Real Madrid officials acknowledge that the crisis goes beyond officiating. The team’s domestic campaign is struggling, with Los Blancos nine points behind Barcelona with seven matches left, making a league title defence highly unlikely.

    As a result, the club is reviewing both technical and mental performance while channelling its remaining energy into the Champions League, now seen as the last chance to rescue the campaign.

  • Growing public anger

    Madrid fans have voiced dissatisfaction with the team’s poor results, arguing that the club is stuck in a familiar pattern of relying on European success to paper over domestic shortcomings.

    The fact that Real Madrid has not won La Liga in back-to-back campaigns since 2008 is a worrying trend for its supporters, who are now demanding radical changes at the end of the current season.

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