Getty/GOAL
Rayan Cherki x Lamine Yamal? ‘Insane’ Barcelona attack mooted as Man City star is told he can emulate fellow entertainers Ronaldinho & Lionel Messi at Camp Nou
Difficult to turn down transfer interest from Barcelona
Despite having to contend with much-publicised financial difficulties, Spanish champions Barca continue to find the funds that allow marquee transfers to be completed. England international Anthony Gordon has been added to their ranks in the summer of 2026.
They are forever in the market for the world’s best players, with those that boast match-altering qualities holding obvious appeal to one of the biggest sporting institutions on the planet.
Approaches from Catalunya are difficult for any performer to ignore, with opportunities to grace the iconic Blaugrana jersey often few and far between. Only a select few are considered deserving of such an honour.
- Getty Images
Messi, Ronaldinho and Maradona have illuminated Camp Nou
A legendary collection of all-time greats have strutted their stuff in the grandest of footballing cathedrals down the years - including World Cup winners Maradona, Ronaldinho and Messi. Could Cherki be asked to follow in their footsteps at some point?
He certainly boasts the creative instincts to get a demanding fan base on its feet, with the mercurial 22-year-old making headlines in England with rabona assists and cup final keepy-uppies.
The France international plays with a smile and actively wants to showboat. It would come as no surprise if he is already registering on the recruitment radar at Barcelona - with plans being pieced together on how best to generate the money that will allow another notable deal to be done.
Could Cherki join Yamal in Catalunya at some point?
Quizzed on whether he can see a fellow countryman becoming the latest magician to sprinkle magic dust over Camp Nou, ex-France international Leboeuf - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of Betinia - said: “Yeah. But Barcelona has some financial problems. It’s insane. They promise stuff and you see names. You say, ‘how come they could have gotten [Robert] Lewandowski and so many others?’ And you say, ‘I thought they didn't have money’. If you don't have money, I don't have money, we cannot buy anything. But they can. So good for them.
“In a system that Barcelona plays, if they have Rayan Cherki on top of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, maybe a striker, and behind [Frenkie] de Jong and Pedri, that's insane. That's absolutely insane.
“That's what we have with Paris Saint-Germain, kind of, with [Joao] Neves, Vitinha, [Ousmane] Dembele, [Desire] Doue, [Bradley] Barcola, [Khvicha] Kvaratskhelia. There's a crazy number of those players who can play together with all the talent that they have. But if Cherki can be in the middle, as a number 10, surrounded by those players, insane.”
- Getty
Cherki contract: Man City enter new era with no need to sell
Premier League giants City are entering a summer of change, with legendary head coach Pep Guardiola calling time on his glittering 10-year reign at the Etihad Stadium. Over the course of a memorable decade in Manchester, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss savoured 20 trophy triumphs - including a historic Treble in 2022-23.
Cherki helped the Blues to FA Cup and Carabao Cup wins during Guardiola’s final season at the helm and will be back for more under a new manager in 2026-27 as he remains tied to a contract that still has four years left to run.
He should be at his peak when said terms come to a close and potentially ready for a fresh start. At that point, or slightly before as City will want to generate a fee from any sale, it could be that the challenge of following in the footsteps of Ronaldinho and Messi is embraced - if individual standards have been maintained at a level that keeps Barcelona and Co interested.