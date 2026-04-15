AFP
PSG 'had to suffer' against Liverpool as two-goal hero Ousmane Dembele reacts following Champions League win at Anfield
Champions find a way to win
Despite arriving on Merseyside with a two-goal cushion, Luis Enrique's side knew that the atmosphere at Anfield would provide a stern test of their defensive resolve. The reigning European champions were pushed back during a frantic second half, but two late strikes ensured there would be no historic comeback for the Reds. PSG eventually walked away with a dominant 4-0 aggregate triumph, knocking Liverpool out for the second year in a row.
Dembele, who was the difference-maker on the night with a devastating brace, acknowledged that the victory required a great deal of grit. Speaking after the final whistle, the winger remained humble about the performance, insisting that the difficulty of the task was always expected at this level of the competition.
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Dembele reacts to Anfield battle
"Even though we won 2-0 in the first leg, we knew it would be difficult," Dembele told Canal+. "Anyway, there are no easy matches in the Champions League. You have to suffer to go all the way in this competition. In the first half, we had chances, we were pretty much in control. In the second half, it was more complicated but that's normal. It's the Champions League, there are only good teams. We come out away from this two-legged tie with two victories, which is very good."
The Frenchman's clinical edge provided the perfect platform for PSG to continue their title defence. On a personal level, the forward is determined to maintain this momentum as the season reaches its climax. “I try to give my all for PSG. I hope to have a very good end to the season. There are some important matches coming up," he added.
Defensive heroics prove vital
While Dembele took the headlines with his brace, the victory was built on a foundation of elite defending. Captain Marquinhos produced a stunning clearance on the goal line earlier in the match that kept the scores level when the momentum looked to be shifting toward the hosts. The Brazilian was jubilant after the game, claiming his intervention felt more significant than scoring himself.
"For a defender, it's better than a goal! It's the kind of moments I enjoy the most," Marquinhos said after his defensive masterclass. "Safonov makes a first save, there's a second ball, I turn around and I see [Virgil] van Dijk arriving. I just have the reflex to throw myself at the ball and try to save it. These are details that change a match."
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Looking toward the semi-finals
The result sees PSG march into the final four, where they will face the winner of the heavyweight clash between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. The focus now shifts back to domestic duties, as PSG will have to navigate a demanding stretch of three Ligue 1 matches in just six days against Lyon, Nantes, and Angers before the semi-finals. However, the primary goal remains clear for the Qatari-backed club. With Dembele in top form and a defence that refuses to buckle, a second consecutive Champions League trophy remains a very real possibility for the capital club.