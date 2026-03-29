Portugal player ratings vs. Mexico: No Ronaldo, no fun as Selecao settle for frustrating draw with star man injured

Goncalo Ramos came closest early on, when he diverted Bruno Fernandes' pass towards the goal - but put his effort off the woodwork. He followed that by missing the ball altogether on a cut-back soon after. Mexico, for their part, created little going the other way. Raul Jimenez ran the channels and had a couple of half-looks on goal - but never had a clear opportunity to make anything happen.

Fernandes came close early in the second half, smashing wide from the top of the box. Mexico followed with a chance of their own, only for Roberto Alvarado to fire past the post. El Tri offered more attacking quality as the game wore on. Youngster Armando Gonzalez was dangerous off the bench, and missed the home side's best chance of the evening when he glanced a header outside the post from three yards out.

The Selecao showed some late fight, but a much-changed side could never quite carve out anything compelling enough to threaten the Mexico goal. By the end of it all, this was an agreeable draw from a team that doesn't function the same without their main man.

GOAL rates Portugal's players from the Azteca...