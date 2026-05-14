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Phil Foden 'full of quality' as Pep Guardiola says Man City needed playmaker's talent to secure vital win against Crystal Palace
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Foden reaches historic Premier League landmark
Foden produced a masterclass in playmaking to reach a historic milestone, recording his 100th Premier League goal involvement during the comfortable win over the Eagles. The England international was the architect of everything positive for Guardiola's side, providing the spark required to break down a stubborn low block. His first assist was a moment of pure inspiration, finding Antoine Semenyo with a sublime no-look backheel that left the Palace defence shell-shocked.
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Guardiola hails 'full of quality' playmaker
Despite being a peripheral figure in recent weeks, Foden made the most of a rare start by providing two brilliant assists in the first half. Speaking after the match, Guardiola highlighted the importance of having such individual brilliance available. The City boss told BBC Match of the Day: "These type of games, they play the low block - it is the talent for the wingers, like Phil in the first goal. These types of games, the quality makes the difference. And Phil is full of it in his body. I am beyond happy and satisfied. Phil, we know his qualities. I appreciate him a lot. Incredible runner and fighter. In the final third, an incredible spark. I was really pleased with that."
Title race remains out of City's hands
While the win keeps City in the hunt, they remain reliant on Arsenal slipping up in their final fixtures. The Gunners hold a two-point lead with two games remaining, meaning City must simply keep winning and hope for a favour elsewhere. Guardiola was realistic about the situation, acknowledging that the momentum still sits with Mikel Arteta's side in North London.
"Depends on them [Arsenal]. If they win two games - nothing to do, nothing to talk. All we can be is in there just in case. The last two games are tough," Guardiola admitted. He also reflected on the challenge of breaking down defensive teams, adding: "Always against ten men and low block is not easy but I work from day one how to attack low blocks. I have to be in the right spot and forget about it. Good clubs, top class players make a spark, one player like Phil today make the action, or [Rayan] Cherki in the last one - it's no more complicated than that."
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Focus shifts to FA Cup final
With another three points secured in the league, City now turn their attention to Wembley and the FA Cup final against Chelsea. Guardiola made six changes to his lineup for the Palace game, resting Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku to ensure his squad remains fresh for the chance to secure a domestic cup double. The Catalan coach is wary of the threat the Blues poses despite their inconsistent league form.
"All we can do is go to sleep as quickly as possible and prepare for the FA Cup. That is what we have to do," Guardiola said. "The FA Cup, incredible respect. We lost the last two times because we were not good enough. We are going to go there to win. We have to be ready physically and mentally against a team who are not in the best season, but the quality is there. Of course, they will do their best, and we have to do our best to try to win."