Phil Foden 'full of quality' as Pep Guardiola says Man City needed playmaker's talent to secure vital win against Crystal Palace

While the win keeps City in the hunt, they remain reliant on Arsenal slipping up in their final fixtures. The Gunners hold a two-point lead with two games remaining, meaning City must simply keep winning and hope for a favour elsewhere. Guardiola was realistic about the situation, acknowledging that the momentum still sits with Mikel Arteta's side in North London.

"Depends on them [Arsenal]. If they win two games - nothing to do, nothing to talk. All we can be is in there just in case. The last two games are tough," Guardiola admitted. He also reflected on the challenge of breaking down defensive teams, adding: "Always against ten men and low block is not easy but I work from day one how to attack low blocks. I have to be in the right spot and forget about it. Good clubs, top class players make a spark, one player like Phil today make the action, or [Rayan] Cherki in the last one - it's no more complicated than that."