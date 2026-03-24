Open VAR on the penalty in the Milan v Torino match: "He strikes him in the face; there’s little contact. It’s a punishable offence; Pavlovic isn’t interested in the ball." Tonolini: "The decision was correct, but the review was a struggle. The penalty could have been awarded on the pitch."

VAR: “Nothing for me here.”

Referee: “They’re watching him, they’re watching him.”

VAR: “Let me see how he goes in. Ah, he’s hitting him in the face. Hmm… Do you have another camera angle? We’re in the box, I’ll switch over. Honestly, I don’t think there’s much to it.”

Fourth Official: “If it gives you ‘check complete’, you might as well give him a yellow for protesting – he’s putting on a show.”

Referee: “Check complete?”

VAR: “Hold on, no, hold on. He’s holding him… I reckon he puts his arm in and grabs him anyway. Just a moment, can you give me a low-angle shot?”

Referee: “They’re checking it.”

VAR: “Pavlovic can’t intervene. He’s with his back to the ball and pushes Simeone with his hand. In my opinion, it’s a foul. I’d show it, but check the app. I’ll check the app for you because I need you to review it. Go on, the ball’s up for play there.”

Referee: “Should I come and have a look?”

VAR: “Yes, you need to come and see it, open the review. It’s a booking for Pavlovic too because here, look, he’s with his back to it. He’s not paying attention to the ball. Francesco, there’s Pavlovic who – I’ll show you – isn’t paying attention to the ball and puts his hands on Simeone’s face. His hand on Simeone’s face. He doesn’t have possession of the ball; it’s just unsporting behaviour that needs to be punished.”

Referee: “I have to give Pavlovic a yellow card.”

VAR: “We confirm unsporting behaviour; there are no other grounds. Pavlovic, booked, Milan’s number 31.”