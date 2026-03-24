Open VAR on the penalty in Juventus v Sassuolo: "The arm is very high; there was nothing there beforehand." Tonolini: "The issue wasn't whether it warranted a penalty, but whether there was actual contact. A clear penalty."

At the VAR centre in Lissone for the regular ‘Open VAR’ segment, Mauro Tonolini, a member of the National Referees’ Committee (CAN), is in the DAZN studios to assess all the controversial incidents from the latest round of Serie A fixtures, Matchday 30.
The first incident analysed by the programme was the penalty awarded to Juventus – in their match against Sassuolo, refereed by Marchetti with Abisso and Camplone on VAR duty – for a handball by Idzes inside the penalty area during an aerial challenge with Vlahovic, who had come on as a substitute a few minutes earlier.