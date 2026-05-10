AFP
Not Chelsea or Newcastle! Shock alternative Premier League landing spot for Jose Mourinho mooted as trophy-chasing outfit monitor situation of the ‘Special One’
Aston Villa tracking Mourinho
According to sources at Football Insider, Aston Villa have emerged as a surprise destination for the Portuguese tactician. While Emery has performed admirably at Villa Park, the club’s ambitious hierarchy is reportedly keeping a close eye on Mourinho’s availability.
The former Chelsea and Manchester United boss remains one of the most decorated managers in football history, and the prospect of him leading the Villans into a new era of silverware is gaining significant traction in inner circles.
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The Special One’s strict demands
Despite the interest from the Midlands, any potential suitor must be prepared to meet Mourinho’s uncompromising standards. As currently seen in his links with a return to Real Madrid, the 63 year old reportedly demands total authority over first-team affairs.
The Benfica boss's non-negotiable terms include full control over the club’s traditional hierarchy and a major say in transfer strategy. For a club like Villa, which has operated with a specific sporting director model, accommodating such power could require a massive internal shift.
A Premier League return beckons
While the rumors of a return to Chelsea or Newcastle have persisted for months, the Villa link represents a fresh twist in the saga.
Mourinho has never hidden his affection for the English game, and the chance to challenge the established "Big Six" with a historical powerhouse like Aston Villa could be the perfect project to cement his legacy.
Villa's owners have shown they are willing to spend, and Mourinho’s track record of delivering trophies aligns perfectly with their long-term vision.
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What comes next?
The race for Mourinho is heating up, with Real Madrid also heavily linked following reports of dressing room unrest at the Bernabéu under Alvaro Arbeloa. However, the lure of the Premier League remains a powerful draw.
Whether he chooses a return to Spain or a shock move to Premier League, one thing is certain: Mourinho will only sign on his own terms.
As the European season draws to a close, all eyes will be on the Benfica boss to see where he decides to station himself for the 2026-27 season.