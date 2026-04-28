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No sign of key Arsenal defender in training amid fears he'll miss crunch Atletico Madrid Champions League clash
Timber remains sidelined for Madrid trip
Timber looks highly likely to miss the first-leg clash against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night. The versatile defender has been sidelined since mid-March with a groin injury sustained against Everton. Football London reports that his absence from Tuesday's final training session at London Colney suggests he is not yet ready to return to playing at the high intensity of European competition. Arteta is expected to provide a formal update on Timber's progress during his pre-match press conference in Madrid.
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Havertz also set to miss out
Timber was not the only notable absentee, as Havertz also missed the afternoon session. The Germany international was forced off with a muscular issue during Saturday's 1-0 win over Newcastle, sparking initial fears of a long-term layoff. Despite his absence from training, there is cautious optimism that he has avoided a serious injury and could play a part later in the season. While Havertz is expected to miss the first leg in Spain, the club is hopeful the forward can return sooner than expected as they chase both domestic and European silverware.
Triple fitness boost for Arteta
Despite the concerns, there was positive news as Eberechi Eze appeared to avoid a serious setback after his match-winning strike against Newcastle. Gabriel Martinelli and Riccardo Calafiori were also spotted training with the group, providing much-needed depth. Martinelli’s participation is a relief after he was seen holding his hamstring last weekend, while Calafiori has recovered from a knock sustained in the quarter-finals.
Meanwhile, Mikel Merino remains absent as he continues to work his way back from a foot injury, though there is hope he could feature before the campaign ends.
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Big fight in Madrid
The Arsenal squad is due to fly to the Spanish capital on Tuesday evening following their final preparations at London Colney. The match represents one of the biggest hurdles in the club's pursuit of a historic double. With the Premier League title race also reaching its climax, Arteta must balance his squad rotation to maintain momentum in both competitions.