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Niclas Fullkrug wanted by MLS, La Liga & Serie A clubs as AC Milan ignore purchase option for West Ham striker after dismal loan
Milan decline permanent deal for German striker
AC Milan have decided not to trigger the purchase option for Fullkrug, following a disappointing loan spell at San Siro. The Rossoneri had a deal in place to sign the striker permanently from West Ham United for a fee in the region of €5 million, but his lack of impact in Italy has convinced the club to look elsewhere, per Sky Sports.
Fullkrug’s time in Milan was far from productive, as the 33-year-old managed only 20 appearances across all competitions. Even more concerning for the Serie A giants was that he was trusted to start in just three of those matches, tallying a solitary goal during his 647 minutes on the pitch. With the club hierarchy seeking more dynamic options, the former Borussia Dortmund man will return to London as the Italian giants ignore their right to buy.
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West Ham exit looms after dual disappointment
Despite being under contract at the London Stadium until 2028, Fullkrug has no future with West Ham United following their relegation to the Championship. The Hammers are eager to offload the veteran forward, primarily due to financial constraints associated with life in the second tier. Fullkrug currently earns a gross salary of over €3 million per month, a figure that the club is desperate to remove from their wage bill.
The striker’s move to the Premier League in 2024 was a costly venture for West Ham, who paid €27 million plus potential bonuses to lure him from Dortmund. However, his stint in England was marred by a horror run of injuries. Fullkrug missed more than 30 matches due to various fitness issues, and when he did feature, he managed just three goals in 29 appearances. Both the player and the club are now in agreement that a permanent parting of ways is the best solution this summer.
Global interest emerges from MLS and Europe
According to Sky Sports, while his recent form has been poor, Fullkrug still maintains a level of pedigree that is attracting suitors from around the world. Major League Soccer clubs have been credited with an interest in bringing the target man to the United States, while several teams in La Liga and Serie A are also monitoring the situation. The prospect of a cut-price deal makes him an attractive short-term option for clubs looking for experience in the final third.
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Potential Bundesliga return on the cards
A return to his homeland could also be on the horizon, with Werder Bremen reportedly exploring the possibility of bringing their former star back to the Weserstadion. Initial talks have already taken place between the parties but any deal would depend on the striker significantly lowering his wage demands to fit into the German club's budget.
For Fullkrug, the next move is critical as he looks to escape a cycle of injuries and bench appearances. After missing out on a place in the Germany World Cup squad and enduring the bitterness of relegation and a failed loan, the veteran forward is at a career crossroads. Whether he chooses the burgeoning market of the MLS, another crack at a top European league, or a sentimental return to the Bundesliga remains to be seen.