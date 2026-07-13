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Neymar participates in World Series of Poker tournament in Las Vegas after Brazil's early exit from 2026 World Cup
All in at the World Series of Poker
Neymar has traded the grass of the football pitch for the felt of the poker table in Las Vegas. The Brazilian superstar was filmed taking his seat at the 2026 World Series of Poker (WSOP) on Saturday night, participating in the prestigious $10,000 main event. This is not the forward's first foray into high-stakes gambling at the professional level, as he famously reached the final table during the 2025 edition of the same tournament, according to Fox Sports.
However, his luck appears to have run out quicker than usual this time around. Despite his previous success in Nevada, the former Barcelona and PSG man failed to advance past Day 1 of the competition. His early exit from the poker room mirrors the premature end to his summer on the international stage, where his dreams of a sixth world title for Brazil were dashed in North America.
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International retirement and World Cup heartbreak
The appearance in Las Vegas comes in the wake of a significant career milestone for the legendary attacker. Following Brazil's 2-1 defeat to Norway in the 2026 World Cup round of 16 on July 5, Neymar announced his retirement from international football. It brought the curtain down on a glittering but often frustrating career with the Selecao that spanned four World Cups and saw him become his country's all-time leading goalscorer.
Neymar's final tournament was hampered by fitness issues, as he entered the competition nursing a right calf injury. He was limited to just two appearances, both coming off the substitutes' bench. His final contribution in a yellow shirt was a stoppage-time penalty against the Norwegians, a goal that proved to be a mere consolation as Erling Haaland and company marched on to the quarter-finals.
Neymar's poker obsession
Neymar's love for the game is no secret, but it has frequently drawn the ire of fans and club officials. Earlier this year, the Santos forward was accused of having spent nearly 24 hours playing online poker while sidelined for a league match. The incident sparked a heated debate in Brazil regarding his professional focus while his club struggled near the bottom of the Serie A standings.
Responding to those previous criticisms, Neymar remained transparent about how he chooses to spend his downtime. He previously told media: "Unfortunately, these past few days, due to load management, I haven't been able to play, so I've had this time to do what I enjoy most, which is playing a little poker, besides football."
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The legacy of a Brazilian icon
While his extracurricular activities often dominate the headlines, Neymar's statistical impact on the game remains undeniable. Over a career that has spanned Santos, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Al-Hilal, the 34-year-old has racked up a combined 457 goals and 262 assists at the professional level. His international record is equally staggering, finishing with 80 goals in 129 appearances for Brazil.
As he steps away from the national team to focus on the twilight of his club career with Santos, the debate over his legacy will continue. For many, his frequent diversions into the world of poker represent a talent that never quite achieved its full potential due to a lack of singular focus. For others, it is simply a case of a modern icon living life on his own terms as he transitions into a new chapter beyond the pitch.
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