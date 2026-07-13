Neymar participates in World Series of Poker tournament in Las Vegas after Brazil's early exit from 2026 World Cup

Neymar has traded the grass of the football pitch for the felt of the poker table in Las Vegas. The Brazilian superstar was filmed taking his seat at the 2026 World Series of Poker (WSOP) on Saturday night, participating in the prestigious $10,000 main event. This is not the forward's first foray into high-stakes gambling at the professional level, as he famously reached the final table during the 2025 edition of the same tournament, according to Fox Sports.

However, his luck appears to have run out quicker than usual this time around. Despite his previous success in Nevada, the former Barcelona and PSG man failed to advance past Day 1 of the competition. His early exit from the poker room mirrors the premature end to his summer on the international stage, where his dreams of a sixth world title for Brazil were dashed in North America.







