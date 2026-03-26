Neymar 'not a tremendous professional' like Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, claims Brazil legend Zico

In an world where talent is often measured by silverware and statistics, Brazilian icon Zico has pointed to a different metric when evaluating former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar: professionalism. Speaking in an exclusive interview with ESPN, the Selecao icon compared Neymar to the two defining players of the modern era, Messi and Ronaldo, but noted a crucial distinction in their respective approaches to the game. Zico wants Neymar to play at the 2026 World Cup, but only if he is at 100% physically and mentally.

"I want him to recover and play, I'm a fan, God gave him a talent that he gave to few," Zico explained. "In this world I'm talking about, it's Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar. They are the three. But the other two are tremendous professionals. He was not being one. Football gave him everything, and that's the problem. But talent, he has more than everyone else. For a while now, he hasn't known how to make the most of it."