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Neymar in 'good shape' but set for substitute role again in Brazil's World Cup last-32 tie vs Japan, says Carlo Ancelotti
Starting the World Cup from the bench
Neymar has endured a difficult road to the 2026 World Cup, having previously suffered a serious knee injury in October 2023. The legendary forward had also been sidelined with a calf injury that kept him out of the opening matches against Morocco and Haiti. He finally made his long-awaited comeback during Brazil's final group stage win over Scotland, ending a three-year absence from the national team. But his brief appearance gave fans hope of a starting role in the knockout stages.
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Ancelotti manages Neymar expectations
Despite the excitement surrounding his comeback, Ancelotti is preaching caution as the knockout rounds begin, indicating that the legendary attacker is not yet ready for a full 90 minutes. Speaking ahead of Monday's clash, Ancelotti addressed the 34-year-old's condition.
"Neymar has progressed very well. I think he improved a lot last week," Ancelotti told reporters. "It's a shame he couldn't train the whole time he was with us. He can play more than 15 minutes. He's in good shape. But it depends a lot on the game context and how things develop."
Brazil refuse to engage in 'mind games'
The build-up to the round of 32 clash has been spiked by comments from Japan striker Kento Shiogai, who hinted that Brazil might be a declining force in world football. The 21-year-old Wolfsburg forward has only seen six minutes of action this tournament, but his remarks have added a layer of tension to one of the most intriguing knockout matchups.
Ancelotti, however, was quick to shut down any verbal back-and-forth, insisting that his side is focused solely on the pitch. "I won't repeat what others say. We're focused on the match, on the opponent's qualities, on preparing well to avoid problems," the Italian tactician explained. "That's what match preparation is about. We're not doing what they call in England 'mind games.' How do you say it in Portuguese? Mind games. We're not going there."
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Japan’s impressive form poses threat
While Brazil enter the tie as favourites, they face a Japan side that has proved to be a difficult nut to crack on the international stage. The Samurai Blue are currently on a 10-game unbeaten run that includes a stunning 3-2 victory over Brazil in Tokyo and a win against England at Wembley. Ancelotti certainly hasn't forgotten the friendly match last October in Tokyo, where Brazil took the lead in the first half before Japan turned things around in the second half. Japan finished second in Group F after securing a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands, a 4-0 demolition of Tunisia, and a 1-1 stalemate with Sweden.