There is a national team trying to qualify for the World Cup to be held next summer in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and in doing so is making history. That team is New Caledonia, which has had to travel more than 11,000 kilometres to compete for a place in the tournament. In Guadalajara, Mexico, at 4am (Italian time) between Thursday 26 and Friday 27 March, they will face Jamaica in the penultimate round of the Inter-Confederation Zone play-offs; a single match on neutral ground. Should they progress, they will face Congo in the final round before securing their place at the World Cup.
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New Caledonia could qualify for the World Cup: amateur players, no official kits and an 11,000-kilometre journey to make history
SEMI-AMATEUR NATIONAL TEAM
New Caledonia is the lowest-ranked team in the FIFA rankings among those eligible to qualify for the World Cup: 150th place, yet they are on the brink of making history. As well as facing an endless journey, the national team players must also contend with a lack of official kits, which will arrive just a few days before the match. The national team consists mainly of amateur players who have had to ask for time off work to take part in the trip; New Caledonia reached this stage by topping their group, which included Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands and Fiji, and by beating Tahiti in the first knockout tie.