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Manuel Neuer zum DrittenIMAGO / Matthias Koch
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Neuer’s brilliance and Upamecano’s flawless performance: FC Bayern Munich player ratings and reviews for the second leg against Real Madrid

Champions League
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Player ratings
Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid
M. Neuer
L. Diaz
D. Upamecano
H. Kane
M. Olise
J. Kimmich
J. Musiala
A. Pavlovic
J. Tah
J. Stanisic
S. Gnabry
A. Davies
V. Kompany
K. Laimer

FC Bayern have knocked Real Madrid out of the competition and are through to the Champions League semi-finals. Following a 2-1 win in the first leg, the Munich side triumphed 4-3 in a dramatic second leg. Individual player ratings for the FCB squad.

Manager Vincent Kompany stuck with the same starting line-up that faced Madrid. Within 35 seconds, a wayward pass from Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer allowed Arda Güler to open the scoring. Aleksandar Pavlovic levelled for Bayern in the 6th minute, but Güler curled in a direct free-kick to restore Real’s lead on 29 minutes. 

Harry Kane equalised for Bayern just before half-time (38’), only for Kylian Mbappé to restore Real’s lead shortly afterwards (42’). The match settled into a calmer rhythm after the break, yet it exploded back into life late on. Eduardo Camavinga received a second yellow card in the 86th minute, Luis Diaz levelled in the 89th, and Michael Olise sealed a dramatic 4-3 win in stoppage time.

Full match report available here.

  • FC Bayern v Real Madrid: Player Ratings — Manuel Neuer

    At 40, Neuer remains a razor-sharp blend of brilliance and risk. Following his gala performance in Madrid, he gifted Arda Güler an early lead with a dreadful misplaced pass. Neuer also looked unsteady when Güler converted a free-kick directly: poor footwork left him unable to reach the ball with his left hand at the top corner. In the 55th minute, however, Neuer redeemed himself with a superb reflex save against Mbappé. Rating: 5.

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  • FC Bayern vs. Real Madrid: Player Ratings — Josip Stanisic

    In the 37th minute, Stanisic saw his powerful shot saved by Real goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. In the build-up to the 2-3, he protested in vain – and probably justifiably – that Antonio Rüdiger had committed a foul. It was likely because of this incident that he remained in the dressing room at half-time, looking shaken. Rating: 3.

  • FC Bayern München v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final Second LegGetty Images Sport

    FC Bayern vs. Real Madrid: Player Ratings — Dayot Upamecano

    After a shaky performance in Madrid, Upamecano delivered an outstanding second-leg display—with one costly blemish. In the 21st minute he produced a decisive clearance against Vini Jr. and then teed up Kane’s equaliser with a mazy dribble and a pinpoint pass. He briefly slipped for the third goal, allowing Mbappé to ghost past, yet he shrugged off the error to resume his imperious form and even fashion two dangerous headed chances at the other end. Rating: 2.

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  • FC Bayern vs. Real Madrid: Player Ratings — Jonathan Tah

    Less conspicuous than Upamecano yet still competent. Prior to the 2-3, Tah afforded Vini Jr.—the eventual assist provider—too much freedom. He did not always cope well with Mbappé but kept battling. Rating: 3.

  • FC Bayern vs. Real Madrid: Player Ratings — Konrad Laimer

    Despite the threat of a second yellow card, the Austrian enforcer threw himself into every challenge from the first whistle. He earned his first ovation in the 16th minute, then executed a crucial 20th-minute tackle to deny Mbappé a shot after the Frenchman had burst into the box. In the 28th minute, though, he was penalised for a slightly over-zealous challenge on Brahim Diaz—Vincic’s view—conceding the free-kick that led to the 1-2. A borderline call. When Stanisic was substituted at half-time, Laimer shifted to the right flank. Rating: 2.5.

  • FC Bayern vs. Real Madrid: Player Ratings — Joshua Kimmich

    Dominant in central midfield, Kimmich logged numerous touches and delivered several accurate passes. He set up Pavlovic’s equaliser with a dangerous corner into the box and, in the 37th minute, threatened the goal with a fierce shot. Rating: 2.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-BAYERN MUNICH-REAL MADRIDAFP

    FC Bayern vs. Real Madrid Player Ratings: Aleksandar Pavlovic

    Physically robust and hard-working alongside Kimmich. He headed home the equaliser from close range. Looked a bit disoriented when the score went to 2–3. Rating: 2.

  • FC Bayern vs. Real Madrid Ratings: Michael Olise

    Olise repeatedly cut inside from the right in his familiar style, looking to shoot, yet he remained well below his best for long spells. In stoppage time, though, he sealed the win with a stunning goal. Rating: 3.

  • FC Bayern vs. Real Madrid: Player Ratings — Serge Gnabry

    Gnabry sat out the 5-0 win over FC St. Pauli with knee trouble, but he returned as expected for Real. However, he looked off the pace and offered little to Munich’s attack. Rating: 4.

  • FC Bayern München v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final Second LegGetty Images Sport

    FC Bayern vs. Real Madrid: Player Ratings — Luis Diaz

    Diaz salvaged a point for Munich with a late equaliser. A constant menace down the left, he won the ball high up and earned the corner that led to the 1-1, while also rousing the crowd with emphatic gestures. After the break, he squandered two huge chances in the 46th and 62nd minutes. Rating: 2.

  • FC Bayern vs. Real Madrid: Player Ratings — Harry Kane

    Kane calmly slotted the ball into the bottom-right corner to make it 2–2. He had earlier kick-started Real’s third lead with an uncharacteristic loss of possession. Rating: 2.5.

  • FC Bayern vs. Real Madrid: Ratings for the subs

    Alphonso Davies: Replaced Stanisic at half-time and instantly created a clear chance for Diaz. Rating: 3. 

    Jamal Musiala: The super-sub made an instant impact, replacing Gnabry in the 61st minute and delivering a perfect assist for Diaz. He then teed up the equaliser with a clever backheel. Rating: 2.

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