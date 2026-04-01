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Negotiations and a chance for redemption… El-Rakraki and Renard on Ghana’s radar ahead of the World Cup

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The Ghana Football Association confirms that the new manager will be appointed within two weeks

Moroccan Walid Regragui, former coach of the Moroccan national team, and his French counterpart Hervé Renard, who currently manages the Saudi Arabian national team, are among the leading candidates to take charge of the Ghana national team, which will compete in the 2026 World Cup.

El-Rakraki is not currently under contract with any national team or club, making it easier to sign him than Renard, who is in charge of Saudi Arabia but is facing a barrage of criticism, amid reports that he has asked to leave before the World Cup.

El-Rakraki resigned from coaching the Atlas Lions last March, to be succeeded by Mohamed Wahbi, whilst Renard appears to be in a difficult position following two defeats against Egypt and Serbia during the recent international break ahead of the World Cup.

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  • Ghana is in a race against time

    Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association is urgently seeking a replacement for former manager Otto Oddo, who was sacked in the last few hours due to poor results, with just under two months to go before the World Cup.

    Ever since the team failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Addo had been at risk of dismissal at any moment; nevertheless, the Ghana Football Association had stood by him, hoping to continue with the manager who had led the team to qualification for the last World Cup.

    However, the Ghanaian national team lost 1-5 to Austria, and the American network ESPN revealed that the decision to sack him was taken following that defeat, though he was allowed to lead the team in the next match against Germany for humanitarian and personal reasons.

    Although the team’s performance improved against the Germans in the match they lost 2-1, the Ghana Football Association did not back down from its decision and announced the coach’s dismissal.

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  • 600 applications

    With the World Cup fast approaching, and no further international breaks to allow the new manager to get to know the players or test out his ideas, the key requirements are a manager who knows the players well, understands the culture of the team and the country, and has the ability to compete internationally with this talented generation.

    Despite the tight timeframe, the president of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraako, confirmed that within 24 hours of Addo’s dismissal, the association had received more than 600 applications, even before officially opening the application process, noting that the new manager would be appointed within “a week or two”.

    According to ESPN, although it is difficult to find a coach who meets all these criteria, three names stand out as potential candidates.

  • Negotiations with Al-Rakraki

    Rakraki is currently one of the most prominent coaches on the African continent, having led the Moroccan national team to become the first African side to reach the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup, and having guided Morocco to the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Although they lost to Senegal, the winner has not yet been decided, as the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is reviewing the case.

    ESPN reported that the Ghana Football Association has already begun talks with the Moroccan coach, as they are convinced he possesses the required qualities, with a mutual desire to reach an agreement.

    According to the same source, El-Rakraki is keen to take on the role, as it represents an opportunity to enhance his standing and perhaps restore his reputation following his departure from Morocco.

    Negotiations are currently focused on the terms of the contract, such as its duration and salary.

    Although signing him will not come cheap, the Ghana Football Association has ample financial resources thanks to its participation in the World Cup, and may opt for a short-term contract with an extension option depending on results.

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  • An old connection brings Renard closer

    ESPN has confirmed that Renard is among the candidates to take charge of Ghana, given his current uncertain situation with the Saudi national team, as well as his long-standing ties with the Black Stars.

    Renard has close ties with Ghana, having begun his African career there in 2008 as assistant to coach Claude Le Roy, and helping the team finish third in the tournament hosted by Ghana.

    After leaving, he led the Zambian national team to victory in the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations, then repeated the feat with Côte d’Ivoire in 2015, becoming the first coach to win the tournament with two different national teams.

    Thanks to his African experience and knowledge of the national team, Renard has long been a target for the Ghana Football Association, but his financial demands have been the main obstacle.

    Renard had previously stated that he would not turn down the chance to coach Ghana, emphasising his emotional attachment to the country.

    With news of his departure from the Saudi Arabian coaching post, his name has resurfaced strongly, and reports suggest that negotiations are already underway, covering salary, the coaching staff and the length of the contract, with the backing of the Ministry of Sport.

  • Locally grown

    Kwasi Appiah is considered the leading local candidate, as he has a deep understanding of the team’s and the country’s culture, and led the national team at the 2014 World Cup, as well as the 2013 and 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

    Since 2023, he has been in charge of the Sudan national team, where he has achieved impressive results, including qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations at the expense of Ghana, after securing four points from the two matches between the sides (a 0-0 draw in Accra and a 2-0 win in Benghazi).

    Abiah is distinguished by his thorough understanding of the local environment, as well as his up-to-date knowledge of the team, but he faces two obstacles: his contract with Sudan, which runs until 2028, and his strained relationship with the president of the Ghana Football Association, which complicates his return.

    Nevertheless, he remains a viable option as a last resort to take charge on a temporary basis should the other options fail.

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