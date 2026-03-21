Mourinho breaks down in tears for Silvino Louro: an emotional moment before Benfica’s match in memory of Inter’s former goalkeeping coach

The entire Da Luz stadium observed a minute’s silence in memory of the late Silvino Louro, a former player who passed away at the age of 67 following a long illness. A top-class goalkeeper in Portugal who also made several appearances for the national team, Silvino spent almost two decades as the goalkeeping coach for Mourinho’s teams after hanging up his boots. He was with the Special One at Porto and went on to follow him in his spells at Chelsea, Inter, Real Madrid and Manchester United.





It was inevitable that, at such a painful moment, Mourinho would break down in tears for his friend, first and foremost. In the videos capturing the moment, the coach can be seen, visibly moved and with reddened eyes, looking up at the big screen where a photo of Silvino had appeared. Mou watched the tribute to the former goalkeeper and then, returning to the dugout, tried to wipe away the tears streaming down his face and compose himself to follow the match.















