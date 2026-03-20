Milan: what’s happening in the San Francesco area of San Donato? Between development plans, appeals to the Regional Administrative Court and issues of urban decay

The court halted the process following an appeal by local residents and the "No Stadium" Committee, calling into question the intended use of a substantial portion of the land (approximately 45,000 square metres out of a much larger total). The challenge was led primarily by the Green Party and was subsequently upheld by the Regional Administrative Court.





In January 2026, the council announced that the programme agreement had been rejected, effectively halting the development of the main stadium project.





According to information obtained by our editorial team, the municipality of San Donato is currently awaiting the outcome of certain assessments and hopes that the appeal lodged by the Green Party will be resolved soon. The objective remains the same: to evaluate and discuss a serious project that can bring benefits to the community and strengthen the municipality’s economic position.







