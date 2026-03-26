Rafael Leão is still struggling with some physical issues that have plagued him for much of the season and forced him to play while not at his best in recent months. The Rossoneri number ten is, in fact, dealing with a niggling adductor injury that has flared up again, which is why he has flown to Portugal to undergo specialist examinations and try to find a permanent solution.
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Milan: Leao heads to Portugal for treatment on his adductor injury: his recovery plan and the latest ahead of the Napoli match
VISITS TO PORTUGAL
As reported by MilanNews, the Portuguese striker has therefore flown to Portugal to undergo medical tests and have his adductor injury assessed in more detail. In agreement with the club based in Via Aldo Rossi, Leão will continue his recovery in Portugal and return to Milan next week to rejoin the squad ahead of the crucial league clash against Napoli.
THE LATEST NEWS AHEAD OF THE NAPOLI MATCH
Given the Portuguese striker’s condition, it is currently difficult to say whether Rafa will be fit in time for the big match against Conte’s Napoli, scheduled for Easter Monday, 6 April, at 8.45 pm. The international break has certainly come at the right time and could allow the Rossoneri number 10 to shake off his muscle strain.
LEAO'S SEASON
Leao’s season has been a success in terms of goals so far, with the 1999-born forward having scored 10 goals and provided 2 assists in 24 appearances across the league and the Coppa Italia. It is certainly true that in some matches the Portuguese player has not shone at all, partly due to this adductor niggle which has prevented him from taking to the pitch at 100%, as manager Allegri has consistently emphasised in recent weeks.