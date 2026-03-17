Milan: is Nusa the next Leao? The Rossoneri’s valuation and Leipzig’s – what might happen in the transfer market

The straw that broke the camel’s back? Rafael Leão’s season has been inconsistent, to put it mildly: on the one hand, there has often been talk of a more responsible, consistent and leadership-minded number 10, but there have been plenty of subpar performances and, as in the case of the defeat at the Olimpico against Lazio, incidents that cannot have gone down well at Via Aldo Rossi. No fines or official reprimands, but La Gazzetta dello Sport even reports today that the Rossoneri management are ready to consider any offers that may come in for the Portuguese player this summer.