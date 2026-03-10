Milan, how to improve the best defence in Europe? Gila a real opportunity, all the names on the list

A victory in the Derby, a gap reduced to seven points, and a championship finale that could still bring satisfaction to Massimiliano Allegri's Milan.

The Rossoneri are in high spirits as they continue to believe in the possibility - albeit a complex one that has only been achieved on very few occasions in the history of Serie A - of catching up with Inter and playing all their cards in the Scudetto race.

The final rush of this season will provide us with all the answers we seek, but in the meantime, the offices in Via Aldo Rossi are already beginning to plan the future of the Milan squad, with a focus on the defence, which, at least numerically speaking, needs significant reinforcement ahead of next season.