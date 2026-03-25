Milan have sent scouts to Cardiff to watch Bajraktarevic and Alajbegović from Bosnia and Herzegovina

Those who have seen him play live have been impressed by his skills and his positive attitude. Kerim Alajbegovic is making a big impact at Red Bull Salzburg, both in terms of his goal tally and his consistent performances. Born in Cologne in 2007 to a Bosnian family, he chose to represent Bosnia and Herzegovina after consulting his family. In Italy, he is highly rated by both Napoli and Juventus, who have already made enquiries. And Milan? Tomorrow they will send two scouts to Cardiff to take a closer look at a talent who has scored 11 goals and provided 3 assists across all competitions.





The Rossoneri club will send scouts to Cardiff for the match between Wales and Bosnia and Herzegovina, which will in all likelihood also determine Italy’s next opponent in the play-offs. Alajbegovic, but not only him: Milan have also taken a strong liking to the qualities of the attacking winger, who is also Bosnian despite being born in the US – more specifically in Appleton, Wisconsin – before choosing his parents’ national team.